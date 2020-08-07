Camp Fire North Texas after-school program starting Sept. 8

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Camp Fire North Texas after-school program will be starting on Sept. 8 at Camp Fire’s Harrell Park.
Registration forms will be sent out to the children through the mail and they can be picked up at the Camp Fire office, e-mails, ‘Peach Jar’ and through their schools.
12 Camp Fire vans from 21 schools in Wichita Falls, City View and Burkburnett will transport children to Harrell Park to participate in programs designed to positively influence their lives and prepare them for roles in the community.
Activities include:
- Homework help
- Swimming and fishing
- Cook-outs
- Archery and sports
- Games and crafts
- Singing
- Hikes and outdoor environmental programs
- Service projects
The Food Bank and Senior Citizens Center help make sure that each child receives a hot meal while attending the program.
Membership is $15 for the year and a permission form must be signed by each child’s parent or guardian to allow the child to attend.
For more information please contact the Camp Fire office at (940) 322-5209 or come by the office at 2414 Ninth Street. You can register on their website.
You can read the full press release below:
CAMP FIRE PROGRAM STARTS SEPTEMBER 8TH
For 105 years, Camp Fire locally has been innovative with its focus on guiding young people to discover their full potential. Camp Fire continues to provide programs for children five years of age through Jr. High school.
Our Camp Fire after-school program ended abruptly after Spring Break – which was the week of March 16th. The United States, as well as the rest of the global community, was being horribly affected by a massive health crisis. The World Health Organization declared a worldwide pandemic on March 11th, 2020. The COVID – 19 global pandemic had begun to alter the functionality of our nation. This pandemic shut down the area schools and kept them closed until the end of the Spring session.
This has been a very difficult time for everyone and we cannot wait until school begins and get our Camp Fire kids to Harrell Park and have all the “fun” activities for them. We have done Virtual meetings, sent out letters with crafts that they can do at home to remind them of all the fun we have at Camp Fire. We are sending out 960 letters every couple of weeks and calling our kids just to tell them that we are looking forward to having them return to Camp Fire.
The Camp Fire after-school program kicks off at Camp Fire's Harrell Park September 8th. The quality and diversity of our staff makes them excellent role models for the children in our programs.
Activities include: homework help, swimming, fishing, cook-outs, archery, sports, games, crafts, singing, hikes, outdoor environmental programs and service projects. After-School activities are provided at our own 16-acre facility, Harrell Park. Family activities and events are also a part of the Camp Fire program beginning with a "Fall Family Fun Night" event on Thursday, September 24th at 5:30 p.m. at Harrell Park. That evening we will have fun for the whole family. We also invite those who haven't joined Camp Fire to do so.
A family of three or more can join for $35 for the year.
The Camp Fire program, led by volunteers is available in Wichita Falls and five-counties surrounding Wichita Falls. We invite parents and grandparents to begin a Camp Fire Club which requires two volunteer co-leaders and 6-20 children for each club. This program provides a wonderful opportunity for parents to spend quality time with their children while getting the opportunity to know their children’s friends. Membership in the Traditional Camp Fire Club program is $15 for the year. A family of three or more can join for $35 for the year.
Dinner and Training for Club volunteers will be provided at the Council office in early October. Materials and program books will be provided by Camp Fire.
Jr. High and High School youth will enjoy the “Teens in Action” program where our “Thrive” methodology continues in our programs and training. Executive Director, Bettye Ricks said “We share a common belief that every child should have the opportunity to thrive. As we help young people grasp a fuller view of their development, we strengthen Camp Fire’s promise to help young people discover who they are and become actively engaged in contributing and connecting to the world around them.” Their main emphasis is giving service to the community.
For more information please contact the Camp Fire office at 940-322-5209 or come by the office at 2414 Ninth Street, register on our web site at www.campfirentx.org, e-mail us at info@campfirentx.org, or like us on facebook/campfirenorthtexas.
NOTE: Make your child feel good about themselves! We at Camp Fire North Texas miss them so much , when there is any information at all, we will be blasting it out to you! In the meantime, please take care of yourselves, wash those hands and wear those masks. When school starts we will be picking up the children beginning September 8th.
Camp Fire is making it as safe as possible so we can return to the park! Hope to see you soon!
NOTE: GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Camp Fire North Texas golf tournament, which was rescheduled for Friday, September 11th, has been cancelled. While we regret having to do this, the uncertainty of the immediate future is still precarious. While cases of COVID-19 still on the rise in Wichita County, we believe the best course of action would be to play it safe and look forward to our customary date in April __hoping by then that things will be much closer to normal than they are now. The tournament has been officially rescheduled for Friday, April 23, 2021.
We look forward to seeing you in April and regret any inconvenience this cancellation may have caused you.
