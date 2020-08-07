Camp Fire North Texas after-school program starting Sept. 8

This has been a very difficult time for everyone and we cannot wait until school begins and get our Camp Fire kids to Harrell Park and have all the “fun” activities for them. We have done Virtual meetings, sent out letters with crafts that they can do at home to remind them of all the fun we have at Camp Fire. We are sending out 960 letters every couple of weeks and calling our kids just to tell them that we are looking forward to having them return to Camp Fire.