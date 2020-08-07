Monsters at Monarch event brings monster trucks to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monsters trucks are coming to Wichita Falls!
The monster trucks of the Extreme Monster Truck Series will be here at Monarch Motor Speedway on Friday and Sunday.
This is the first time the monster trucks have made an appearance here at monarch and will actually be the first outdoor monster truck show in 15 years in Wichita Falls.
The show starts at 8 p.m. and VIP tickets are available for you to come down meet the drivers and get pictures up close and personal with the trucks.
