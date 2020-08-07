MSU one step closer to being a part of Texas Tech family

WICHITA FALLS - The Midwestern State University Board of Regents held their quarterly meeting to discuss several topics for the upcoming fall school year.
The most important topic on the agenda was the board approval of the Memorandum of Understanding, for MSU Texas to join the Texas Tech University System.
“This is a historical moment and we’ve done our diligence we’ve spent months researching this and interfacing with Texas Tech and talking to our community so we feel like we’ve got the input we’ve needed to make a really good decision.” said Dr. Suzanne Shipley President of MSU Texas.
This alliance with Texas Tech will allow MSU Texas to take advantage of luxuries that being apart of a larger university system will offer them.
However to make sure the university’s legacy remains in tact, as apart of the MOU they will be allowed to keep their name and mascot.
Other items also discussed in the meeting, were this years budget, enrollment and way to make sure there is more diversity seen on campus this fall.
COVID-19 has not impacted Fall enrollment as much as MSU had anticipated, depending on they day it can be up by one percent and down one percent the next.
The biggest worry officials have is whether or not international students from last semesters will be able to return this fall, all enrollment numbers will continue to be monitored throughout the semester.
The budget for this year is 120 million dollars, which is only a two percent reduction from last year’s.
Therefore MSU is happy to report that they have had no furloughs and no lay offs because of the pandemic, but that also means no new hires or raises any time soon.
Finally the Student Government has come together over the past few months to create and welcome more African American organizations on campus, to ensure that students of color feel a stronger representation on campus.
To find more in depth information on this meeting visit the MSU Texas website.
