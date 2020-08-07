MSU professor wins David Adams Educator of the Year honor

As his supporting letter for the nomination, Journalism Education Association Executive Director Kelly Glasscock notes that Wilson is an important part of two major JEA programs. He has been the creative, energetic, forward-thinking editor of the organization’s quarterly magazine “for decades.” He also “serves as the photography contest coordinator for our National Student Media Contests. Thousands of students participate in the contests each year, with photography representing a plurality of entries. Wilson coordinates asynchronous digital judging prior to our national conventions and then runs the final stage of in-person judging as well as a large critique session so students may learn from their experience in entering our contests.”