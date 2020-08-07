18 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,001

By KAUZ Team | August 7, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT - Updated August 7 at 6:11 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 10 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,001 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 729 total recoveries, 14,627 negative tests and 10 deaths.

There are currently 245 patients recovering at home while 17 are in the hospital. Six patients are in critical condition.

There are 18 new cases, 17 hospitalizations, and 10 new recoveries to report today.

New Cases

Contact = 9 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 2 cases

Under Investigation = 5 cases

Travel = 0 case

Ages

0 – 5 = 1

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 1

20 – 29 = 3

30 – 39 = 2

40 – 49 = 2

50 – 59 = 2

60 – 69 = 4

70 – 79 = 0

80+ = 3

Hospitalizations

Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 401: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 570: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 884: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 905: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 908: 80+, stable condition

Case 918: 40 - 49, critical condition

Case 919: 80+, stable condition

Case 951: 70 - 79, critical condition

Case 957: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 981: 20 - 29, stable condition

