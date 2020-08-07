18 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,001

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Friday. There were also 10 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,001 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 729 total recoveries, 14,627 negative tests and 10 deaths.
There are currently 245 patients recovering at home while 17 are in the hospital. Six patients are in critical condition.
There are 18 new cases, 17 hospitalizations, and 10 new recoveries to report today.
New Cases
Contact = 9 cases
Close Contact = 2 cases
Community Spread = 2 cases
Under Investigation = 5 cases
Travel = 0 case
Ages
0 – 5 = 1
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 1
20 – 29 = 3
30 – 39 = 2
40 – 49 = 2
50 – 59 = 2
60 – 69 = 4
70 – 79 = 0
80+ = 3
Hospitalizations
Case 231: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 570: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 884: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 905: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 908: 80+, stable condition
Case 918: 40 - 49, critical condition
Case 919: 80+, stable condition
Case 951: 70 - 79, critical condition
Case 957: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 981: 20 - 29, stable condition
