News Channel 6 City Guide: Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts & Culture

“Arts and Culture, and our museums are so important in our community because the experiences that you have in them are formative. They help you understand yourself, know yourself. They help you create memories with your family and your friends or with yourself,” Tracee Roberston, director of the Wichita Falls Museum of Art said. “They invite us to slow down and contemplate. Those are restorative things, especially in our culture as it is and certainly now after a pandemic that’s been so confusing.”