This weekend looks hot

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Friday we are going to be seeing hot conditions once again as the warmer weather returns to Texoma. The high for today is going to be 98 degrees with mostly sunny skies. We will have the wind out of the south at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Overnight tonight we’ll see a low of 78 degrees with increasing clouds. Then looking ahead to the weekend. We will see conditions very similar to Friday. The high for Saturday is going to be 99 degrees with mostly sunny skies and wind will also be out of the south at about 10 to 20 miles per hour on Sunday will cool down a whole degree and have a high of 98 degrees with mostly sunny skies but on Monday we’re right back up there at 99 degrees for the high. There’s good news the weekend does look dry we’re not anticipating any rain chances and we’re really not looking at any rain chances until we return to the middle of the work week next week on Wednesday when rain chances could return and we could even see cooler temperatures by then.