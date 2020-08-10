Better Business Bureau warns of census scams

Better Business Bureau warns of census scams
By KAUZ Team | August 10, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT - Updated August 10 at 12:58 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cosme Ojeda from the Better Business Bureau joined Brian Shrull to talk about census scams.

The 2020 United States Census is happening at the same time as a global pandemic, which means both census takers and consumers are in a unique circumstance.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau officials, they will end field data collection, including door-to-door activities, by Sept. 30, 2020.

How the Census Works:

  • The Census Bureau may request information through almost all communication outlets
    • Including phone, email, mail, fax and in-person
  • There are only three ways to reply to the census
    • phone, mail or online
  • The U.S. Census Bureau may email you but it will come from a specific email address

Here are some tips to help you avoid Census Scams:

  • Never give out your social security number, bank account number, credit card number, money or donations
  • The Census will never contact you on behalf of a political party
  • Respond online only through Census.gov
  • Don’t click, download, or open anything that comes from an unexpected email or anonymous sender
  • Be cautious of generic emails
  • Check BBB Scam Tracker for local reports of impostors in your area.

If a census taker comes to your door, ask to see their ID Badge. For more information click here.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.