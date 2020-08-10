Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: Henrietta Bearcats

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For the next few weeks, we will be sharing what we call Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews, highlighting Texoma football teams.
If you're a high school football fan, News Channel 6 is the place to be on Friday nights.
First up is class 3A, with the first preview taking us to Henrietta.
“These guys have a good foundation of playing football here,” said Head Coach Michael Johnson. “We’re maximizing our talent and our ability out here, and I feel really good about it.”
The Bearcats are entering their first season under new Head Coach Michael Johnson, who says his boy’s intensity during practices is unmatched.
“They’re out here just getting after it, extremely focused up on what we’re doing even though it’s all new to them,” said Johnson. “Just seeing the way they’re getting around from drill to drill very focused to what we’re doing has got me really excited.”
Coach Johnson says his coaching staff's philosophy is taking everything one day at a time.
“They’re making the lessons they teach us not just about football, but about life,” said senior TE/DL Carson Cody.
“You know that’s how life woks, so we told our kids we’re going to prepare what we can prepare for and control what we can control,” said Johnson.
The Bearcats’ mental toughness stood strong through the uncertainties that the coronavirus left over the summer.
“This idea of hope came into light and so I think they had that hope that they were hanging onto,” said Johnson. “We’re just pushing everything in the future back and focusing on the present.”
Johnson believes the team's positive attitude and relentless effort is key to this season.
“Competitive excellence and then just being your brother’s keeper, taking care of the guy next to you is what’s important,” said Johnson.
The Bearcats will have a young offensive line, but many returning starters on defense.. “We’re getting faster, getting stronger and learning a whole new offense,” said senior QB/OLB Reece Essler.
Those are a few of the many goals Essler has for the bearcat squad.
The Bearcats kick off at Windthorst Friday, August 28th, as they strive to make a playoff run for the 8th straight season.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.