Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview

Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview
Blitz on 6 (Source: KAUZ)
By Alyssa Osterdock | August 10, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT - Updated August 10 at 4:34 PM

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - Here is our current schedule for when football team previews will air.

The weeks of the 10th and 17th, there will be one team preview during the 6 p.m. newscast each night.

The week of the 24th, there will be two previews run per night, with one during the 6 p.m. newscast and one during the 10 p.m. newscast.

3A Teams:

  • 8/10- Henrietta
  • 8/11- Nocona
  • 8/12- Bowie
  • 8/13- Holliday
  • 8/14- City View

4A Teams:

  • 8/17- Hirschi
  • 8/18- Burkburnett
  • 8/19- Iowa Park
  • 8/20- Graham
  • 8/21- Vernon

2A Teams:

  • 8/24- Archer City (6 p.m. Newscast), Petrolia (10 p.m. Newscast)
  • 8/25- Windthorst, Munday
  • 8/26- Electra, Onley
  • 8/27- Seymour, Quanah

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.