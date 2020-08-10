Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - Here is our current schedule for when football team previews will air.
The weeks of the 10th and 17th, there will be one team preview during the 6 p.m. newscast each night.
The week of the 24th, there will be two previews run per night, with one during the 6 p.m. newscast and one during the 10 p.m. newscast.
3A Teams:
- 8/10- Henrietta
- 8/11- Nocona
- 8/12- Bowie
- 8/13- Holliday
- 8/14- City View
4A Teams:
- 8/17- Hirschi
- 8/18- Burkburnett
- 8/19- Iowa Park
- 8/20- Graham
- 8/21- Vernon
2A Teams:
- 8/24- Archer City (6 p.m. Newscast), Petrolia (10 p.m. Newscast)
- 8/25- Windthorst, Munday
- 8/26- Electra, Onley
- 8/27- Seymour, Quanah
