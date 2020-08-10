Clay County Animal Shelter hopes to find forever homes for puppies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -At least 60 dogs and puppies were seized from a home after the Clay County Police Department deemed the living conditions of one home in Byers, Texas unfit and unsanitary for the animals.
With their being so many most of the dogs were divided between Clay Co. Shelters and others throughout the area.
However the shelter has been struggling with providing extra food and paying for veterinary bills for all the the new animals and the ones they already had at the shelter.
Bonnie Stone, who managers the shelter hopes to get a sponsor for each dog, so they can be completely vetted by the time they get adopted.
“It’s not cheap to do spayed and neutering we do have two females and plus their shots and getting them heart worm tested and if they have them getting it treated all these procedures can cost anywhere from three to five hundred dollars.” said Bonnie Stone manager of Clay County Shelter.
The shelter has already started to receive donations from the community through food and 150 dollars to be put towards the dog’s medical expenses.
If you want to donate you can either send money or drop off donations directly to the shelter.
If you are interested in adoption visit their Facebook page.
