Community shows support for local teen Yajaira Garcia

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -At least 50 cars and trucks lined up at Memorial Stadium, ready to cruise in unison for slain teen Yajaira Garcia.
Garcia, 17, was allegedly killed by her ex boyfriend, Joshua Christopher Ray Cook on Nov. 3, 2018 while walking home from school.
Balloons and posters that read “Justice for Yajiara” decorated cars as they cruised from Memorial Stadium through downtown Wichita Falls.
One of the most important stops was in front of the Wichita Falls Juvenile Detention Center, where Cook made bail last year on Nov. 14, 2019.
Even though Yajaira is gone and justice has yet to be served, her mother, Maria Mayela finds comfort in knowing that the community stands behind her daughter 100 percent.
“I just want to thank Mr. Moreno and everyone that is here for their support because that keeps us going that tells us that this matters to everybody and not just to us.” said Maria Mayela, Yajaira’s Mother.
Garcia was a part of local Wichita Falls organization Cafe Con Leche for 6 years and, with her passing has since created a scholarship fund in her name.
