Downtown WF Development creates virtual tours of available properties

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The coronavirus has meant many parts of normal life moved online and that includes real estate. Downtown Wichita Falls Development is showcasing available property in a new way, though virtual tours on their Instagram Stories.
“When people come downtown they always see buildings but they are always asking to get inside them so to let the public have just a little sneak peek of what you know actually goes from start to finish into these building that you see, turned into the business you love,” Jana Schmader, executive director of Downtown Wichita Falls Development, said.
They’ve partnered with Hoegger Communication to make this happen.
“Even in the middle of COVID, there are people that are serious about buying property and about considering opening businesses and I think that’s great news,” Jackie Hoegger, owner of Hoegger Communication, said.
While the pandemic has shuddered many businesses, People are still looking to open up or expand.
“On the development, construction side we’ve had no slowed down a bit so that’s exciting and in think it will only get better from here,” Schmader said.
Only two properties have been shown off so far, but Jana Schmader says more are on the way. You can follow Downtown WF Development on Instagram to stay updated.
