Hometown Pride: Making masks during a pandemic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’re kicking off our Hometown Pride Tour right here in Wichita Falls by highlighting some of our hometown heroes.
Two women are using their sewing machines to give back to the community.
“Sometimes I am in this shop for, and I am not kidding you, 12 to 14 hours a day,” said Carol Davis.
Davis has been making masks for people in need.
“I have a waiting list, like five or six pages, all the time, but I love it and I feel like I’m helping people keep safe so that’s what it’s all about, that’s what I like to do,” said Davis.
“When it first started, I did over 3,500 free and I would not be afraid to say I’ve done over ten thousand,” said Davis.
This passion is also shared by Karrol Mayfield.
“I was 39 weeks pregnant and I made them till I was in labor pretty much,” said Mayfield.
Mayfield has made hundreds of masks all from her sewing corner.
“I would be up from about 6 o‘clock in the morning till about 11 o’clock at night,” said Mayfield.
It’s the generosity of these two that showcases just some the heroes of the pandemic.
“I didn’t grow up with very much so being able to give back to people, it means a lot,” said Mayfield.
“I always have a little baggie of masks in my purse and if I see somebody by chance without one, I’ll ask them if they want one,” said Davis. “If they do I just give it to them.”
