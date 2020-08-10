Hot conditions expected for Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For Monday we are going to be seeing hot conditions in Texoma.
We will have a high around 101 degrees and are going to be seeing sunny skies with the wind out of the south at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Now, while during the day we are going to stay dry, overnight we could see a few isolated showers and maybe even a rumble or two of thunder north of the Red River. The low for tonight will be 78 degrees with mostly clear skies.
Then going into Tuesday we have a 20% chance of an isolated shower or two. It is going to be hot and humid. The high for Tuesday will be 103 degrees with partly cloudy skies. After we lose our rain chances on Tuesday we will severely dry conditions until possibly more rain chances return during the weekend.
Wednesday looks very hot as well with a high of 103 degrees. The real feel temperature or heat index will be extremely hot, with real feel temperatures potentially reaching up to 108 degrees in some locations.
On Thursday and Friday we remain dry and we’ll see a high of 102 however for the weekend we are tracking rain chances with temperatures below triple digits.
