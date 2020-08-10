The latest on COVID-19 cases across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s the latest on COVID-19 cases that have been reported across Texoma.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 18 new recoveries.
Judge Mike Campbell is reporting Clay County has two new active COVID-19 cases, bringing the total active count up to four, along with one pending test. There have been a total of 38 cases in the county along with 34 recoveries.
Judge Campbell is also reporting Hardeman County has seen a total of 23 cases with all of them recovering.
In Young County, the Graham Regional Medical Center is reporting they’ve seen a total of 305 COVID-19 cases with 250 of them recovering.
The county has also had 10 deaths and 2,612 negative tests. There are 19 tests pending at this time.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials are reporting a total of 16 positive COVID-19 cases. The county has seen 14 recoveries and has one patient in the hospital.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Archer County has a total of 21 cases while Jack County has a total of 59 cases.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting three new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 70. The county also has one death, seven active cases and 64 recoveries.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting a total of 69 COVID-19 cases with 11 currently active. They have had 57 recoveries and one death.
The Childress Regional Medical Center is reporting 19 active cases and one death.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is reporting they’ve had a total of four COVID-19 cases, two deaths and three recoveries.
The county has also seen 38 negative tests with three tests currently pending.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Haskell County has a total of 42 cases and Knox County has a total of 60.
An update on counties in Oklahoma can be found below:
