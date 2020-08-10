38 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,039

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 18 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,039 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 747 total recoveries, 14,787 negative tests and 10 deaths.
There are currently 264 patients recovering at home while 18 are in the hospital. Six patients are in critical condition.
The Health District received 10 cases Saturday, 4 cases Sunday, and 24 today for a total of 38 new cases to report. There are 18 hospitalizations, and 18 new recoveries to report today.
New Cases
Contact = 10 cases
Close Contact = 10 cases
Community Spread = 6 cases
Under Investigation = 12 cases
Travel = 0 case
Ages
0 – 5 = 1
6 – 10 = 2
11 – 19 = 0
20 – 29 = 7
30 – 39 = 8
40 – 49 = 8
50 – 59 = 5
60 – 69 = 3
70 – 79 = 4
80+ = 0
Hospitalizations
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition
Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 884: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 905: 60 - 69, stable condition
Case 908: 80+, critical condition
Case 918: 40 - 49, critical condition
Case 919: 80+, critical condition
Case 951: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 957: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 993: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,007: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,020: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,023: 30 - 39, stable condition
