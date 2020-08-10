38 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, total now 1,039

By KAUZ Team | August 10, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT - Updated August 10 at 4:05 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 38 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Monday. There were also 18 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,039 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 747 total recoveries, 14,787 negative tests and 10 deaths.

There are currently 264 patients recovering at home while 18 are in the hospital. Six patients are in critical condition.

The Health District received 10 cases Saturday, 4 cases Sunday, and 24 today for a total of 38 new cases to report. There are 18 hospitalizations, and 18 new recoveries to report today.

New Cases

Contact = 10 cases

Close Contact = 10 cases

Community Spread = 6 cases

Under Investigation = 12 cases

Travel = 0 case  

Ages 

0 – 5 = 1

6 – 10 = 2

11 – 19 = 0

20 – 29 = 7

30 – 39 = 8

40 – 49 = 8

50 – 59 = 5

60 – 69 = 3

70 – 79 = 4

80+ = 0

Hospitalizations 

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 40130 – 39, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 588: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 884: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 905: 60 - 69, stable condition

Case 908: 80+, critical condition 

Case 918: 40 - 49, critical condition

Case 919: 80+, critical condition

Case 951: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 957: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 993: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,007: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,020: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,023: 30 - 39, stable condition

