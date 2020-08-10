Nonprofit giving away free school supplies, face masks for students K-12

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Students in kindergarten through twelfth grade are invited to attend a free back to school event on Friday.
The event, called Young Minds Matter: Preparation and Safety First will be held at the pavilion area in Lake Wichita Park from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Students can receive free school supplies, a face mask and disinfectant wipes to help prepare them for the 2020-21 school year.
Young Minds Matter: Preparation and Safety First, will be hosted by 3rd Level Coaching, Consulting, and Mediation Services and B. Therese’ Balanced Life Ministries.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.