63 percent of WFISD students heading back face-to-face

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After submitting their 2020-21 commitment form, 63-percent of Wichita Falls ISD students will be heading back to school in-person.
Now the planning to accommodate all of those students are beginning across the district.
“We can’t guarantee six feet on any of our campuses, just because we don’t have that kind of capacity anywhere,” said Superintendent Michael Kuhrt, “but we’re going to do the best we can.”
Superintendent Kuhrt said the most important thing this school year will not only be wearing masks but making sure families and staff are staying on top of their symptoms.
“The more people monitor that, the better it’s going to be,” he said.
For parent Jason Sprague, though, it’s not worth it.
“Is it worth the risk to send my daughter right now? No, absolutely not,” he said.
Sprague said his daughter made the decision to go virtual, and that they’ll be closely monitoring it over the first six weeks to see if they want to continue it.
While he can stay home to work, he understands the struggle for parents having to decide.
“So it’s not an any easy decision by any means,” he elaborated.
Superintendent Kuhrt wants the community to know, ahead of the start of school, “my number one concern is the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”
