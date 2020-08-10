Power outages in east Wichita Falls due to car crash

More than 580 buildings are without power on the east side of Wichita Falls. (Source: kauz)
By KAUZ Team | August 10, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT - Updated August 10 at 10:17 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - More than 580 buildings are without power on the east side of Wichita Falls, according to the Oncor outage map.

The affected area starts just east of N Rosewood Avenue.
Officers on scene at a crash near Thompson Rd and Harding St say a driver took a turn too quickly and hit a pole.

The driver reportedly only has minor injuries.

Our crew on scene say Oncor employees are there working to restore power.

The estimated time for restoration is currently around 1:30 a.m.

