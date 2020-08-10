3 state employees killed in West Texas helicopter crash

The group was surveying desert bighorn sheep in the Black Gap Wildlife Management Area on Saturday when the helicopter went down, according to a statement from the agency. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, which Gov. Greg Abbott called a “tragic accident.” It killed Dewey Stockbridge, a wildlife biologist, Brandon White, a department technician, and Dr. Bob Dittmar, a veterinarian. The helicopter’s pilot, a private contractor, survived and was taken to El Paso for treatment, according to the department.