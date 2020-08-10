Three new COVID-19 cases at Allred Prison

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Three new employees at Allred Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
This brings the total number of employee cases up to 23 with five of them making recoveries. There have also been 14 offender cases at the prison with three of them recovering.
The prison has seen a total of 37 cases so far.
815 people are now being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that 21 people are listed under “medical isolation.”
There have been over 179,000 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 18,464 coming back positive. There are 112 presumed offender COVID-19 deaths.
There have been over 57,000 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 3,792 coming back positive. There are 15 presumed employee COVID-19 deaths.
