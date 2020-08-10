WFAFB receives donation for American Wind Week

We are so thankful for the amazing food donation that we have received as part of Mortenson’s Wind Energy Group’s celebration of American Wind Week, which is August 9th-15th. The food drive was part of a larger effort by Mortenson to help those in need at 12 active project sites all over the United States. Mortenson held collections for the Wind Week food drive from July 20th to August 7th in order to collect the maximum amount of food to help those in need.