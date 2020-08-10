WFAFB receives donation for American Wind Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mortenson’s Wind Energy Group is donating more than 1000 food items to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
Mortenson’s hosted a food drive for more than two weeks to maximize the amount of food they could give to help those in need.
The donation is in honor of American Wind Week, which runs from August 9 through August 15.
American Wind Week is an annual celebration of the nation’s accomplishments in advancing wind energy and recognizing the benefits wind energy brings to communities.
You can read the full press release below:
We are so thankful for the amazing food donation that we have received as part of Mortenson’s Wind Energy Group’s celebration of American Wind Week, which is August 9th-15th. The food drive was part of a larger effort by Mortenson to help those in need at 12 active project sites all over the United States. Mortenson held collections for the Wind Week food drive from July 20th to August 7th in order to collect the maximum amount of food to help those in need.
The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) hosted the inaugural “American Wind Week” in 2017 in celebration of wind power emerging as America’s #1 source of renewable energy capacity. Since then, every August elected officials across the country are invited to visit wind farms and factories to learn more about wind technology and show their support. Americans across the political spectrum participate in company and community-organized events and share their support for wind on social media.
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is so happy to Mortenson as a partner in the fight against hunger and can’t wait to see what the future will hold!
