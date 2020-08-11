Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: Nocona Indians

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For today's Blitz on 6 preseason preview we will be taking a look at the Nocona Indians, where Head Football Coach Rick Weaver is entering his second season leading the team.
Last season the Indians saw some players having to play out of position, but this year after having a full year together Coach Weaver says experience is what's is going to make all the difference.
“We’ve got a chance this year to be a lot better since it’s the second year in the system,” said Head Coach Rick Weaver. “The kids know what to do, they’re not having to think as much.”
After missing the playoffs last season, the Indians have added some speed to this year's squad.
“That’s with the kids knowing where to go and being able to play faster a lot of the time last year we played slow because we were a little uncertain,” said Weaver.
“I’ve been staying in shape and getting my speed up,” said senior RB/CB Trenton Sappington. “I like to be a leader and have them look up to me.”
The speed and confidence on the field is not the only change.
“The biggest difference is the coaching staff,” said Weaver. “I brought on some guys that are great.”
The Indians will take advantage of their offensive line this year, which looks to be one of their biggest assets.
“They’re bigger and stronger, they’re not real huge kids but they play fast and they’re quick so we’ve got to do stuff to use their quickness,” said Weaver.
“I’ve been running getting faster and then I’ve also been getting stronger so I can push off the opponents,” senior OL/DL Carlos Castro.
The uncertainties covid-19 has brought has the Indians leaving everything on the field.
“I told the kids don’t take anything for granted because it could be four weeks into this thing and they could shut us down so we’re just living every moment right now,” said Weaver.
The Indians kick off against Bowie on Friday, August 28th.
Week 1: F 8/28 vs Bowie 7:30pm
Week 2: F 9/4 @ Paradise 7:30pm
Week 3: F 9/11 vs Ponder 7:30 pm
Week 4: F 9/18 @ Chico 7:30pm
Week 5: F 9/25 vs Collinsville 7:30pm
Week 6: F 10/9 vs Callisburg 7:30pm
Week 7: F 10/16 @ Henrietta 7:30pm
Week 8: F 10/23 vs Holliday 7:30pm
Week 9: F 10/30 @ Valley View 7:30pm
Week 10: F 11/6 vs City View 7:30pm
