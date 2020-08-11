Crime Stoppers awards $1,000 to tipster

By KAUZ Team | August 11, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 2:38 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers board members awarded $1,000 to a tipster after an arrest and the recovery of explosives in Wichita Falls.

It happened last month after a cache of stolen weapons were found including hand grenades.

A Wichita Falls Police detective said it is quite possible that lives likely would have been lost if those weapons had fallen into the wrong hands.

Remember if you have information about outstanding crimes, call Crime Stoppers of Wichita Falls at (940) 322-9888.

