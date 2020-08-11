First United Methodist Church hosting WFISD Prayer Walk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - First United Methodist Church will be hosting their annual WFISD Prayer Walk on Sunday.
The Prayer Walk will happen at 1 p.m. on the WFISD campus of your choice.
The prayers will take place at the school sign or main entrance of each campus.
Organizers ask that you wear a mask and stay socially distant from other attendees.
A representative from the church will be at each school to help organize but anyone who wishes to lead a prayer can.
The full statement from First United Methodist Church can be found below:
First United Methodist Church Wichita Falls hosts annual WFISD Prayer Walk
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (August 11, 2020) - First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls is once again organizing a city-wide prayer walk for all of the WFISD schools. With uncertainty and anxiety surrounding back to school, our students, teachers, staff, and administrators will need our prayers this year, more than ever!
Join FUMCWF on Sunday, August 16 at 1:00 p.m. on the campus of your choice for this moment of prayer. Please wear a mask and maintain appropriate social distance from others.
All are invited to gather around the school's sign or near the main entrance simply to offer a prayer for the students and families of each school, the faculty and staff, and the administration. A representative of First United Methodist Church will be at each campus to help organize and get things started, but any and all who feel led to pray are invited to do so.
It is our hope that each campus and facility be covered in prayer at the start of this new and challenging school year. Download this year’s Back to School Prayer online.
