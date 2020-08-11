The latest on COVID-19 cases across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s the latest on COVID-19 cases that have been reported across Texoma.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 22 new recoveries.
Judge Mike Campbell is reporting Clay County has one new active COVID-19 case, bringing the total active count up to four, along with one pending test. There have been a total of 39 cases in the county along with 35 recoveries.
In Young County, the Graham Regional Medical Center is reporting they’ve seen a total of 314 COVID-19 cases with 279 of them recovering.
The county has also had 10 deaths and 2,678 negative tests. There are 18 tests pending at this time.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials are reporting a total of 16 positive COVID-19 cases. The county has seen 14 recoveries and has one patient in the hospital.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Archer County has a total of 27 cases while Jack County has a total of 67 cases.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting three new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 70. The county also has one death, seven active cases and 64 recoveries.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting a total of 69 COVID-19 cases with 11 currently active. They have had 57 recoveries and one death.
The Childress Regional Medical Center is reporting 19 active cases for Childress County and one active case for Hardeman County.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is reporting they’ve had a total of four COVID-19 cases, two deaths and three recoveries.
The county has also seen 40 negative tests with one test currently pending.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Haskell County has a total of 43 cases and Knox County has a total of 60.
An update on counties in Oklahoma can be found below:
For more information on COVID-19 cases in Texoma, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.