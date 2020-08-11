News Channel 6 City Guide: Hospice of Wichita Falls Adult Grief Services

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma.
This episode, we’re taking a closer look at the grief support programs offered for adults through Hospice of Wichita Falls. To take advantage of these free programs, the death does not have to be recent or Hospice related.
“Anybody that has experienced the death of a loved one qualifies for our bereavement support,” director of social services, Courtney Galloway, LMSW, ACHP-SW said. “That’s something that I fell in love with at Hospice of Wichita Falls. [...] Our bereavement support is open to anybody.”
COVID-19 has impacted several of the programs offered through Hospice of Wichita Falls including their bereavement services. In an effort to safely continue these programs, they have been moved online.
“Grieving already can be an isolating thing to have to go through. Then on top of social distancing and trying to self isolate, it can complicate it. We recognize that,” Galloway said.
They are offering one-on-one sessions with Licensed Professional Counselors over zoom and virtual grief support groups. Galloway said if someone needs in-person one-on-one counseling, they would be available to make those accommodations.
“It’s incredibly important for [...] us to continue to be available to provide that education. We service 12 counties and we provide this [adult grief] support free of charge to anybody in our service area,” Galloway said.
It’s a journey the Hospice of Wichita Falls team is ready to walk alongside you for. If you are interested in learning more about the Adult Grief Services offered through Hospice of Wichita Falls, call (940) 691-0982 or visit HOWF.org.
