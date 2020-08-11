Triple digit heat for Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday we are going to be seeing hot conditions once again. We will see a high of 101 degrees. However, real feel temperatures will be higher than that we will see those around a 105 degrees. We do have an isolated rain chance in the morning hours, a 20% chance of those however by the afternoon we will be seeing mostly sunny skies. After today we will to dry out for a couple of days until rain chances return by the weekend. Going into Wednesday and looks just as hot with a high of 102 degrees with mostly sunny skies will see the wind out of the South had about 10 to 20 miles per hour and we’ll see very similar conditions going into Thursday 102 degrees for the high with sunny skies. Then we get to Friday where temperatures look very hot. We will have a high of about 104 degrees. There is some good news in the forecast. A cold front is looking to work its way in on Sunday allowing for us to cool off back into the mid to low 90s for the duration of the forecast.