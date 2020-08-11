Two new COVID-19 deaths, 17 new cases in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 17 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 22 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,056 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 769 total recoveries, 14,862 negative tests and 12 deaths.
There are currently 258 patients recovering at home while 17 are in the hospital. Five patients are in critical condition.
The Health District is saddened to report two deaths today. Case 588, 70 - 79 passed away late yesterday afternoon and Case 908, 80+, passed away today. Both individuals were hospitalized at the time of death. There are 17 new cases, 17 hospitalizations, and 22 new recoveries to report today.
New Cases
Contact = 2 cases
Close Contact = 3 cases
Community Spread = 6 cases
Under Investigation = 5 cases
Travel = 1 case
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 1
20 – 29 = 2
30 – 39 = 1
40 – 49 = 6
50 – 59 = 5
60 – 69 = 1
70 – 79 = 0
80+ = 1
Hospitalizations
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 570: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 884: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 918: 40 - 49, critical condition
Case 919: 80+, critical condition
Case 951: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 957: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 993: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,007: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,020: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,023: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 1,040: 50 - 59, stable condition
