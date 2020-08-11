Two new COVID-19 deaths, 17 new cases in Wichita County

Two new COVID-19 deaths, 17 new cases in Wichita County
By KAUZ Team | August 11, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT - Updated August 11 at 4:43 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed two new deaths and 17 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Tuesday. There were also 22 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,056 cases in Wichita County.

There have been 769 total recoveries, 14,862 negative tests and 12 deaths.

There are currently 258 patients recovering at home while 17 are in the hospital. Five patients are in critical condition.

The Health District is saddened to report two deaths today. Case 588, 70 - 79 passed away late yesterday afternoon and Case 908, 80+, passed away today. Both individuals were hospitalized at the time of death.  There are 17 new cases, 17 hospitalizations, and 22 new recoveries to report today.  

New Cases

Contact = 2 cases

Close Contact = 3 cases

Community Spread = 6 cases

Under Investigation = 5 cases

Travel = 1 case  

Ages 

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 1

20 – 29 = 2

30 – 39 = 1

40 – 49 = 6

50 – 59 = 5

60 – 69 = 1

70 – 79 = 0

80+ = 1

Hospitalizations 

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 40130 – 39, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 570: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 884: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 918: 40 - 49, critical condition

Case 919: 80+, critical condition

Case 951: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 957: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 993: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,007: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,020: 50 - 59, critical condition

Case 1,023: 30 - 39, stable condition

Case 1,040: 50 - 59, stable condition

