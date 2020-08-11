WalletHub survey finds 55% of parents want in-person learning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Reopening schools to in-person learning is a hotly debated topic across the country.
A WalletHub survey has found that 55% of parents want in-person learning when their kids go back to school.
If schools continue virtual learning, parents will have to worry about child supervision and providing meals for them throughout the day.
WalletHub reports 32% of parents are not able to work remotely.
The survey says “concerns with public health” was voted the main reason as to why schools shouldn’t reopen with in-person learning, while “it’s important for kids’ development” was voted as the main reason as to why schools should.
