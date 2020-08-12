BBB warns of sweepstakes, lottery scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau has released an update on sweepstakes, lottery and prize scams.
The BBB originally released an in-depth study on the scams in June 2018, but the scammers have now altered the scams to include COVID-19 twists.
The scams can come from phone calls, emails, the U.S. Postal Service or social media.
Potential victims are asked to pay a fee by wiring money or buying gift cards in order to receive fake prizes.
Scammers are attributing supposed delays in prize deliveries to COVID-19.
Tips to detect and avoid sweepstakes, lottery and prize scams:
- You don’t remember entering a sweepstakes, lottery or prize contest
- True lotteries and sweepstakes don’t ask for payment
- Call the company directly to see if you actually won
- Search the internet for the company, name or phone number of the person who contacted you
- Law enforcement officials do not call and award prizes
- Talk to a trusted family member or your bank
If a scammer has contacted you, you can report the scam to:
- The Better Business Bureau using the BBB Scam Tracker
- The Federal Trade Commission using their Complaint Assistant or by calling them at (877) 382-4357
- The Internet Crime Complaint Center using their Complaint Center
For a full breakdown of these scams, you can go to the BBB website by clicking here.
You can also visit the BBB website for general tips on how to avoid scams.
