BBB warns of business making unauthorized bank withdrawals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas is warning of a suspicious business claiming a North Texas address.
More New Solutions, LLC is a business making unauthorized withdrawals from individuals’ bank accounts.
Complainants say they were unaware of making a purchase from the business or of having any transaction with it at all.
The BBB advises consumers to closely monitor their bank accounts and dispute any unauthorized transactions.
To read the full warning about More New Solutions, LLC, click here.
If you believe your identity or banking information has been stolen, you can report it to the FTC by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.