Blitz on 6 Preseason Previews: Bowie Jackrabbits

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Blitz on 6 preseason previews continue with a trip to Bowie, where the Jackrabbits have been spending a lot of time in the off-season focused on their mental game.
Head Coach Cory Mandrell, now in his second season with the Jackrabbits, says that newfound mental strength is going to benefit his team the most this season compared to last.
“We’re excited to get back out here together as a group, as a family, as a team and play the game we love and have fun,” said Mandrell.
The Jackrabbits are looking to build off of strides they made in the off-season.
“We’re looking for a lot of improvement over last year as far as execution,” said Mandrell.
Mental toughness will be the number one game changer for Bowie, and it's what they've focused on since last season.
“Last year our biggest enemy was our own minds, and actually the first thing in practice was what we call boot camp and it has nothing to do with football it’s all mental,” said Mandrell.
“The past couple of months have proved that nothing is guaranteed so just to be out here on the field and even to be able to do some workouts it’s really a blessing honestly,” said senior RB/DB Tyler Harris.
Last season the Jackrabbits had a sophomore-heavy team, many of which are returning.
“This year they’ve all grown up, they’ve put on some size and they’ve all matured in every different way possible,” said Harris.
Bowie kicks off at their rival school Nocona on August 28th.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.