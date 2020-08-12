Hometown Pride: Helping the elderly, disabled through the pandemic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’re continuing our Hometown Pride Tour in Wichita Falls.
The Meals on Wheels program is providing food for the elderly and disabled and their mission has changed since the start of the pandemic.
“Last thing that I wanted was for this pandemic to keep us from feeding people who really need food,” said Pam Hughes Pak, marketing director for The Kitchen.
When things started to shut down, the number of people needing Meals on Wheels grew by double.
Beverly Ackerman has been on the program two years.
“My husband had the dementia so bad and I had to try to take care of him and after he passed away, all of this virus came in and I won’t go out. They’re a blessing to this community, they really are,” said Ackerman.
While they’re dealing with fewer volunteers, the ones they have are working overtime to get the job done.
“Several people stepped up, said I have more time, how can I help, they’ve really wanted to make a difference in the community,” said Pak.
At Patterson’s, their crews have taken on extra routes after deliveries moved to weekly.
“We’ve been able to still continue to do it every Monday and you know it’s been awesome to be able to help a little bit where we can,” said Brad Rogers, general manager of Patterson Kia.
It’s been those wanting to give back who’ve made sure those in need are not going hungry.
“It really warms our heart to be able to do, like I said, some little something, giving back to the community,” said Rogers.
“It’s continuing to increase but we have been blessed with contributions and donations and with the volunteer help to make sure that we can still keep feeding those who really need it,” said Pak.
