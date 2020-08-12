Hometown Pride: The role of COVID-19 case managers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Every person who tests positive for COVID-19 in Wichita County gets assigned a case manager. That person stays with them throughout their entire quarantine.
This Hometown Pride Tour highlights what goes into that role beyond tracking the virus’ spread.
“We’re able to help them through this process and watch them come out on the other side so it is very rewarding,” said Kristin Cummins, Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health Department case manager.
Case managers like Cummins work with those who’ve contracted COVID-19. What many don’t know is everything else they do beyond tracing the virus.
“Being able to be there for them, not only monitoring symptoms but being emotional support for them, for their families,” said Cummins.
“It’s overwhelming emotionally, but at the end of the day we are here to help people out and to make sure they are getting the resources they need and the support they need,” said Keivin Swanson, Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health Department case manager.
“I even picked up cat food one time to make sure that kitty had enough to eat,” said Cummins.
With hundreds of cases still active, it’s the hard work these case workers do that helps keep the community safe.
“I hope that we can continue to help and I hope the community understands that we are the public and we are here for them,” said Cummins.
It’s still up to everyone to do their part to stay safe as we all fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“Help out where you can and just know that it’s all about the community effort and do as much as you can to help other people out,” said Swanson.
