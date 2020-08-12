The latest on COVID-19 cases across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s the latest on COVID-19 cases that have been reported across Texoma.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 15 new recoveries.
Judge Mike Campbell is reporting Clay County has one new active COVID-19 case, bringing the total active count up to four, along with one pending test. There have been a total of 39 cases in the county along with 35 recoveries.
In Young County, the Graham Regional Medical Center is reporting they’ve seen a total of 314 COVID-19 cases with 279 of them recovering.
The county has also had 10 deaths and 2,678 negative tests. There are 18 tests pending at this time.
Baylor County Emergency Management officials are reporting a total of 16 positive COVID-19 cases.
The county has seen 14 recoveries and has one patient in the hospital. There is currently one pending test.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Archer County has a total of 28 cases while Jack County has a total of 68 cases.
In Montague County, the Nocona News is reporting 79 total COVID-19 cases. The county has two deaths, three active cases and 72 recoveries.
In Wilbarger County, the Wilbarger General Hospital is reporting a total of 69 COVID-19 cases with 11 currently active. They have had 57 recoveries and one death.
The Childress Regional Medical Center is reporting 17 active cases for Childress County and one active case for Hardeman County.
Throckmorton County Memorial Hospital is reporting they’ve had a total of four COVID-19 cases, two deaths and three recoveries.
The county has also seen 40 negative tests with one test currently pending.
According to the state of Texas COVID-19 Tracker, Haskell County has a total of 43 cases and Knox County has a total of 61.
An update on counties in Oklahoma can be found below:
