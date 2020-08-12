MSU Texas students win BEA award for documentary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas students in the Mass Communication Department recently won an Award of Excellence in the national Broadcast Education Association (BEA) competition for a documentary they produced.
The program, titled “The Eastside,” was produced by MSU students Shannon Doss, Cydney Menzik, Avery Whaite and Carli Woolsey.
It was recognized in the Short Form Documentary category and is the second year in a row MSU productions were recognized by the BEA.
“We were in a division with Florida and Arizona State, which are schools literally 10 times our size,” MSU Texas Mass Communication Department Chair Dr. Jim Sernoe said. “We were also in the same division with highly-regarded programs like Southern California and North Texas. It’s great to learn that our students’ work can compete with major programs.”
A total of 10 students won awards last year.
BEA is a national organization with around 275 members and this year’s competition drew almost 1,700 entries from all over the country.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.