23 new cases in Wichita County, total now 1,079

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 15 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 1,079 cases in Wichita County.
There have been 784 total recoveries, 14,982 negative tests and 12 deaths.
There are currently 267 patients recovering at home while 16 are in the hospital. Five patients are in critical condition.
New Cases
Contact = 9 cases
Close Contact = 4 cases
Community Spread = 2 cases
Under Investigation = 7 cases
Travel = 1 case
Ages
0 – 5 = 0
6 – 10 = 0
11 – 19 = 2
20 – 29 = 7
30 – 39 = 5
40 – 49 = 2
50 – 59 = 4
60 – 69 = 1
70 – 79 = 0
80+ = 2
Hospitalizations
Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 401: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition
Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition
Case 570: 30 – 39, stable condition
Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition
Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition
Case 884: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 918: 40 - 49, critical condition
Case 919: 80+, critical condition
Case 951: 70 - 79, stable condition
Case 993: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,020: 50 - 59, critical condition
Case 1,023: 30 - 39, stable condition
Case 1,040: 50 - 59, stable condition
Case 1,058: 80+, stable condition
