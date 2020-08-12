23 new cases in Wichita County, total now 1,079

23 new cases in Wichita County, total now 1,079
By KAUZ Team | August 12, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 5:12 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases in Wichita County on Wednesday. There were also 15 new recoveries.

There are now a total of 1,079 cases in Wichita County.

READ: Two new COVID-19 cases at Allred Prison

There have been 784 total recoveries, 14,982 negative tests and 12 deaths.

There are currently 267 patients recovering at home while 16 are in the hospital. Five patients are in critical condition.

READ: Click here for an interactive map for where you can get tested for COVID-19 in Texas

There are 23 new cases, 16 hospitalizations, and 15 new recoveries to report today.

New Cases

Contact = 9 cases

Close Contact = 4 cases

Community Spread = 2 cases

Under Investigation = 7 cases

Travel = 1 case

Ages

0 – 5 = 0

6 – 10 = 0

11 – 19 = 2

20 – 29 = 7

30 – 39 = 5

40 – 49 = 2

50 – 59 = 4

60 – 69 = 1

70 – 79 = 0

80+ = 2

Hospitalizations

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 401: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 444: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 570: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 682: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 884: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 918: 40 - 49, critical condition

Case 919: 80+, critical condition

Case 951: 70 - 79, stable condition

Case 993: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,020: 50 - 59, critical condition

Case 1,023: 30 - 39, stable condition

Case 1,040: 50 - 59, stable condition

Case 1,058: 80+, stable condition

READ: Tracking the numbers: COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.