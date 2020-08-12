Parents turning to homeschooling as fall semester nears

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The start of school is just days away and because of COVID-19, that return to the classroom is at the top of parent’s minds. It’s why more parents are turning to homeschooling this fall.
One parent, now turned teacher, says its concerns over safety that have her keeping her oldest daughter home for the semester.
“It wasn’t really a tough decision. I looked at my husband I said I think we should home school this fall and I think you’re right,” Aja Mills-Havins said.
Havins is a mother of there and a full time student herself.
“The reason I did not go with the remote start is, I also am in school myself and I am going to have five classes at MSU and they are all online,” Havins said.
That would have left mom and the kids using one computer, which wouldn’t do.
For the little ones, Home Instruction For Parents Of Preschool Youngsters or HIPPY, has opened enrollment for their home based learning program.
“Parents are more interested in it because you have some that are not comfortable sending their kids to childcare yet or to school,” Alicia Green, a home instructor for HIPPY, said.
This program lets parents teach from home and is available for kids needing the extra help in and around Wichita Falls. “So that they still get the vocabulary and language exposure they need,” Green said.
With no for sure way of telling when things will start looking better, home schooling could become more popular.
“Only do it if you feel like you can handle it but know that there is so many resources, it’s a lot easier than it seems,” Green said.
