STATE UPDATE: State cases cross 45,000

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma officials say 670 more positive cases have been reported across the state.
The total number of cumulative cases now stands at 45,398.
They say there were also nine more reported deaths, bringing the total to 627 in Oklahoma. None of the new reported deaths were in the Southwest Oklahoma area.
On Tuesday, Governor Kevin Stitt announced he and other state officials who have recovered from the virus are donating convalescent plasma through the Oklahoma Blood Institute. He urges any Oklahomans who have recovered to do the same. He told reporters that one patient can help four others who are battling the virus..
