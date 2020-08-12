There is a Heat Advisory for the majority of Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -For your Wednesday it will be hot with a high of 103 degrees with mostly sunny skies will see the wind out of the South had about 10 to 20 miles per hour and we’ll see very similar conditions going into Thursday 105 degrees for the high with sunny skies. Then we get to Friday where we will have a high of about 104 degrees. There is some good news in the forecast. A cold front is looking to work its way in on Sunday allowing for us to cool off back into the mid to low 90s for the duration of the forecast.