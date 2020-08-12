Two new COVID-19 cases at Allred Prison

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One new offender and employee at Allred Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker. There were also three new recoveries, one offender and two employees.
This brings the total number of employee cases up to 27 with eight of them making recoveries. There have also been 21 offender cases at the prison with five of them recovering.
The prison has seen a total of 48 cases so far.
958 people are now being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that 20 people are listed under “medical isolation.”
There have been over 179,600 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 18,554 coming back positive. There are 117 presumed offender COVID-19 deaths.
There have been over 58,000 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 3,878 coming back positive. There are 17 presumed employee COVID-19 deaths.
Coronavirus coverage:
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.