Vernon College releases updated COVID-19 protocols for fall 2020 semester

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Vernon College has released its guidelines for coming back to school this month as it prepares to welcome back nearly three-thousand students to campus.
One of those new rules will be masks at all times, including in the classroom.
:Why not try it if it’s said to probably slow down that transmission?” Dr. Dusty Johnston, president of the college, said.
Dr. Johnston said he’s expecting between 2,500-3,000 students across Vernon College’s campuses this month. The summer session saw less than 200 people. For Dr. Johnston, that means stricter rules regarding masks, social distancing and even alternating what time classes are dismissed.
“This protocol all stems from people trying to take care of business, trying not to expose others and be conscious of when they might have been exposed themselves,” he said.
The biggest push will be on students and staff to self-monitor and stay accountable. Students are being asked to take their temperature often, and to stay home if they start experiencing any symptoms. That also means self-reporting to the college’s student services if you test positive or come in close contact. Dr. Johnston said the college is also working to offer more online elements for students who do have to quarantine.
“So if people really try and do their part,” he added, “I think it’ll be easier on everybody.”
The first day of the fall 2020 semester is Aug. 24.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.