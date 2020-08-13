Blitz on 6 Preseason Preview: Holliday Eagles

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The sign of a good football program is the ability to sustain success over several seasons, no matter the players or weaknesses.
Our Blitz on 6 preseason previews take us to Holliday, where the Eagles have done just that.
“When they come into 7th grade, we start talking about playing fast defense and we tell them they don’t have to be fast to play fast,” said Head Coach Frank Johnson.
That has been the recipe for success for the Eagles.
Over the past 3 seasons, Holliday has won 10 or more games and has given up less than 13 points a game each season.
That includes 11 total shutouts, 2 coming in playoff games.
It is now up to the next batch of seniors to continue that tradition.
“I like to help everybody, and it’s just always been a dream to be able to come out here my senior year and be able to play to the best of my ability,” said senior TE/DE Crosby Jurecek.
“All of us seniors have been together since 7th or 8th grade and we are all good skill players and defensive players,” said senior WR/LB Crae Jackson. “I think it will help us as a team to play together and play better.”
On the other side of the ball, the Eagles will have a new quarterback, but it will still be the ground game that gets the eagles soaring behind Austin Jones and company.
The biggest off-season news came with realignment as state champion Gunter leaves the district, which means Holliday wouldn't have to face the Tigers until the playoffs.
But don't think the Eagles aren't thinking about the team that knocked them out of the playoffs each of the past 3 seasons.
“We’ve already started talking about Gunter, and we would like to get another rematch with them,” said Coach Johnson. “We want to beat them very bad and I think we will meet them in the playoffs again and be able to get that revenge.”
Holliday will open the season Thursday, August 27th hosting another top team in the area, the Iowa Park Hawks.
