Busted in Baylor County now underway

SEYMOUR, Texas (TNN) -The 9th annual “Busted in Baylor County” Motorcycle Rally is underway in Seymour.
Safety measures are in place to ensure things can operate in accordance with CDC guidelines. Masks are encouraged, sanitation stations are deployed, and awnings have been put up letting people space out and stay out of the sun. The entire event is all support a good cause.
Proceeds from the rally go to the Seymour Meals on Wheels, Relay For Life, and those battling cancer.
“People ask me why are y’all doing this during a pandemic and I tell people cancer doesn’t sleep and people don’t stop being hungry,” Jon Hrncirik, founder of Busted in Baylor County, said.
Vendors who’ve returned to Seymour are glad to get out and enjoy the gathering.
“You know we all have to live, that’s the environment we’re in right now, I think everybody, keep safe, keep your distance, but have a good time,” Stephanie Wilkinson, owner of Wicked Fast, said.
The festivities will go through the weekend, ending with a church service on Sunday.
