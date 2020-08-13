Hometown Pride: Feeding the hungry during the pandemic

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Many across Texoma have faced hardships because of the coronavirus. That means food banks are more important now than ever before.
Our Hometown Pride Tour takes us to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank where they’ve helped thousand get the food they need.
“We’ve gone from from distributing about 225,000 pounds a month to 400,000 pounds,” said Kara Nickens, CEO of WFAFB.
Pallets of food stacked to the ceiling all given away to those who might go without.
“From day one they have been on the front line whether it has been out there distributing food, whether its been here in the warehouse packing boxes and just making sure that we have the food available. So we’ve got a lot of heroes working here at the food bank,” said Nickens.
The coronavirus has meant many now turn to the food bank for help. Their mobile pantry program has added three stops, handing out hundreds of meal packs at each one.
“We’ve had a lot of people coming out to these things and we are glad to help,” said Simon Welch, Marketing Director of WFAFB.
Welch adds they are able to pick up the slack where other assistance programs may fall short.
“Folks are having trouble with benefits, they’ve got their unemployment cut off, and with their unemployment they lost their food stamps or things like that so they are coming out to these programs to get their groceries for the week,” said Welch.
With an end to all this still unclear, it will be the ongoing support of volunteers and the community that will make sure there will be food for the kitchen table.
“Families are still struggling to get back to work and to be able to afford the food and we know food costs are going up so we just need the continued support we can’t thank them enough for everything they’ve done to get us through this far,” said Nickens.
