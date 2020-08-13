MSU Texas to host blood drive as fall semester begins

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University will host a multi-day blood drive later this month.
Donors will be able to participate on Aug. 24, 25 and 27 from noon to 5 p.m.
The blood drive will happen in the Clark Student Center in Wichita Rooms I and II. Masks are required for all donors.
Every donor can also receive a free COVID-19 antibody test, as well as a free T-shirt, a coupon for a Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit at Whataburger and their choice of one of the following ticket options, while supplies last:
- One entry to the Science Museum Oklahoma
- One entry to Frontier City
- Two entries to Safari Joe’s H2O
The blood drive is being sponsored by the Redwine Honors Program.
To donate, you can walk in the day of the blood drive and sign up or schedule an appointment by emailing Honors Program Coordinator Cody Parish at cody.parish@msutexas.edu
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.