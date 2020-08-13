MSU Texas launches new Safety App

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas has launched a new app geared towards keeping students, faculty and staff safe.
The MSU Safety App will send important alerts and provide instant access to campus safety resources.
Benefits of the app include:
- Safety notifications and alerts
- Immediate access to emergency help
- Campus safety resources
- Crime tip reporting
- Real-time communication with MSU Texas Police
- Other various campus and community resources and information
The app is available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
