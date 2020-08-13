News Channel 6 City Guide: Possum Pedal Bike Ride

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. This episode, we’re taking a look at the annual Possum Pedal Bike Ride in Graham.
It’s a family-friendly event with safety and social distancing guidelines in place. The event is set to take place on Saturday, August 15. The ride begins on the historic downtown square.
Safety measures have been put in place due to COVID-19. There will be staggered start times and registration is only being offered online.
“We are doing the flexible start time this year. Normally, we would kick off around 7:30 a.m. This year, it’s just a flexible start between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. But we will have support for the ride from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” Krisa De La Cruz, CEO of the Graham Chamber of Commerce and CVB said.
The SAG Committee will be on hand to offer roadside assistance along the trails. Medical staff will also be on hand for any injuries or ailments. Riders can expect beautiful and scenic routes and so much more.
“The route that we’re going to take this year takes almost everybody by Fort Belknap, which is a very historic site,” Bryan Ray, chairman of the SAG Committee said. “Our rest stops, we set up at about every ten miles. They are stocked with water bottles, Gatorade, prepared snacks. But mostly, we have people there that will encourage you. They’ll give you a pat on the back and tell you what a great job you’re doing and get you back on the road quickly.”
After the ride, there will be plenty of safe, family-friendly fun to be had at the Municipal Swimming Pool and Graham Drive-In. Participants and their families can get into the pool for free to cool off and shower before hitting the road. There’s an awesome slide, two diving boards, and swim lanes. The pool will be opening at 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The Graham Drive-In is showing a double feature as well.
“They’re going to be playing How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World followed by the original Jurassic Park,” Kris Corbett, pool manager, and Possum Pedal Bike Ride board member said.
For more information, you can call the Graham Chamber of Commerce at 940-549-3355, visit PossumPedal.com or download the Graham Community app.
